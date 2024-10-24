Left Menu

North Korean Troops Trained in Russia Bolster Defense

Ukraine's military intelligence reports that North Korean troops trained in Russia have been deployed in the Kursk region. Approximately 12,000 North Korean troops, including high-ranking officers, are undergoing training at military bases. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov oversees their training and adaptation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's military intelligence has indicated that the first units of North Korean troops trained in Russia have made their presence felt in the Kursk region, near the Ukrainian border. This deployment marks a significant development in the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

According to a statement released on the intelligence agency's Telegram channel, around 12,000 North Korean soldiers, including 500 officers and three generals, are already positioned in Russian territory, engaging in training exercises at five military bases.

The oversight of their training and adaptation is reportedly under the command of Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, ensuring a structured integration of these foreign troops into Russian defense operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

