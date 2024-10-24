North Korean Troops Trained in Russia Bolster Defense
Ukraine's military intelligence reports that North Korean troops trained in Russia have been deployed in the Kursk region. Approximately 12,000 North Korean troops, including high-ranking officers, are undergoing training at military bases. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov oversees their training and adaptation.
Ukraine's military intelligence has indicated that the first units of North Korean troops trained in Russia have made their presence felt in the Kursk region, near the Ukrainian border. This deployment marks a significant development in the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
According to a statement released on the intelligence agency's Telegram channel, around 12,000 North Korean soldiers, including 500 officers and three generals, are already positioned in Russian territory, engaging in training exercises at five military bases.
The oversight of their training and adaptation is reportedly under the command of Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, ensuring a structured integration of these foreign troops into Russian defense operations.
