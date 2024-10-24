Mossad Chief Travels to Doha for Hostage Negotiations

Amid ongoing tensions in Gaza, the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, David Barnea, is set to travel to Doha this Sunday. The visit's primary aim is to restart talks on a deal for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, a development disclosed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Thursday.

In Doha, Barnea plans to meet with CIA Director William Burns and the Qatari prime minister to discuss the various options available for initiating negotiations. These discussions come against the backdrop of recent tensions and political developments in the region.

This strategic meeting in Doha marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to release hostages and highlights the international diplomatic involvement in resolving this sensitive issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)