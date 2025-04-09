CEC's Crucial Visit: Understanding Election Dynamics in Jharkhand

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will embark on a three-day visit to Jharkhand, beginning April 11, as announced by an election official on Wednesday.

During his stay, Kumar will engage with volunteers and booth-level officers to understand their experiences in successfully conducting the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Jharkhand the previous year.

The visit will also include discussions about the challenges faced by BLOs, with a special focus on remote areas and the management of polling activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)