CEC's Crucial Visit: Understanding Election Dynamics in Jharkhand

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is set to visit Jharkhand from April 11 to 13. His three-day tour includes meetings with volunteers and booth-level officers to gather insights about their experiences in managing the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-04-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 09:17 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will embark on a three-day visit to Jharkhand, beginning April 11, as announced by an election official on Wednesday.

During his stay, Kumar will engage with volunteers and booth-level officers to understand their experiences in successfully conducting the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Jharkhand the previous year.

The visit will also include discussions about the challenges faced by BLOs, with a special focus on remote areas and the management of polling activities.

