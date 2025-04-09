CEC's Crucial Visit: Understanding Election Dynamics in Jharkhand
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is set to visit Jharkhand from April 11 to 13. His three-day tour includes meetings with volunteers and booth-level officers to gather insights about their experiences in managing the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state last year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-04-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 09:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will embark on a three-day visit to Jharkhand, beginning April 11, as announced by an election official on Wednesday.
During his stay, Kumar will engage with volunteers and booth-level officers to understand their experiences in successfully conducting the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Jharkhand the previous year.
The visit will also include discussions about the challenges faced by BLOs, with a special focus on remote areas and the management of polling activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CEC
- Gyanesh Kumar
- Jharkhand
- elections
- volunteers
- BLOs
- Ramgarh
- Ranchi
- Lok Sabha
- assembly elections
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blossoms and Steam: A Scenic Journey Through Taiwan's Alishan
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers working selflessly in various spheres and parts of the country: PM Modi in Nagpur.
Blossoms of Devotion: Phool Bangla Festival at Banke Bihari Temple
Sunburn Summer Fest Blossoms in Bengaluru and Shillong
A New Era Blossoms: Replacing the Legendary Jackson Magnolia