Sanjiv Khanna: Shaping India's Legal Future as the 51st Chief Justice
Sanjiv Khanna, the senior-most Supreme Court judge, is set to become India's 51st Chief Justice. Known for historic rulings, including on electoral bonds and Article 370, Justice Khanna will lead for six months before retiring in May 2025. His legal legacy includes securing electronic voting and significant judicial decisions.
- Country:
- India
Sanjiv Khanna, the distinguished senior-most judge of India's Supreme Court, is poised to make history as the country's 51st Chief Justice. Known for his pivotal rulings, Justice Khanna has left an indelible mark on the judiciary with landmark decisions involving controversial issues like electoral bonds and the abrogation of Article 370.
Hailing from a renowned Delhi-based legal family, Justice Khanna brings a wealth of experience with him as he takes over from CJI D Y Chandrachud. Elevated as a Supreme Court judge in 2019, his career has been characterized by judicious insights and a commitment to the law.
As the new Chief Justice, Justice Khanna's tenure, though brief until May 2025, promises to uphold judicial integrity and continue to shape India's legal landscape in transformative ways. His journey reflects a dedication to justice, echoing the legacy of his esteemed uncle, H R Khanna.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Challenges and Progress: Women in the Indian Judiciary
Baloch Activists Criticize Pakistan's Judiciary for Neglecting Justice
Bangladesh Judiciary in Turmoil: High Court Judges Suspended Amid Student Protests
Fake Judiciary Drama Unveiled: Gujarat Man's Bogus Court Exposed
Judiciary at Crossroads: Supreme Court's Concerns Over High Court Judges' Conduct