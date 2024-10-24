Left Menu

North Korea's Military Engagement in Russia: Diplomatic Ripples and Global Reactions

Ukraine claims North Korean troops trained in Russia are now deployed in the Kursk region. While Russia dismisses such reports, Putin insists on Moscow's autonomy in international partnerships. The U.S. and South Korea confirm North Korea's military involvement, heightening calls for new sanctions against Pyongyang.

Ukraine's military intelligence has asserted that the first units of North Korean troops, trained in Russia, have been deployed in the border region of Kursk, where Ukrainian forces launched a significant incursion in August.

Despite the Kremlin's dismissal of these claims as "fake news," Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized on Thursday that Moscow maintains discretion over its international partnerships, including those with North Korea.

The deployment of North Korean soldiers, reportedly supported by evidence from the U.S. and South Korea, has sparked demands from Ukraine for increased sanctions against Pyongyang, amid fears of further military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

