North Korea's Military Engagement in Russia: Diplomatic Ripples and Global Reactions

Ukraine's military intelligence has asserted that the first units of North Korean troops, trained in Russia, have been deployed in the border region of Kursk, where Ukrainian forces launched a significant incursion in August.

Despite the Kremlin's dismissal of these claims as "fake news," Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized on Thursday that Moscow maintains discretion over its international partnerships, including those with North Korea.

The deployment of North Korean soldiers, reportedly supported by evidence from the U.S. and South Korea, has sparked demands from Ukraine for increased sanctions against Pyongyang, amid fears of further military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)