Delhi's Civil Defence Volunteers Shift Roles Amid Pollution Crisis
Delhi's civil defence volunteers, previously terminated as bus marshals, will assume pollution mitigation duties for four months. Lt Governor Saxena mandates this redeployment due to severe air pollution. Discussions continue on their long-term roles after initial employment period ends, emphasizing the need for a structured scheme.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to tackle the escalating air pollution crisis, Delhi's civil defence volunteers, who previously served as bus marshals, will be redeployed for pollution mitigation tasks over the next four months, according to officials.
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has instructed this move, highlighting the necessity of immediate action amidst reports of inadequate enforcement of anti-pollution measures in the city. He also requested the Delhi government to devise a concrete future employment scheme for these volunteers.
The volunteers were previously terminated following objections regarding their role specifications. The ongoing discussion also involves broader employment issues, with accusations of political interference impacting contract workers across various sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Government Boosts MLA-LAD Fund for Swift Development
Delhi Government Greenlights 100 Village Projects Worth Rs 93 Crore
Delhi Government Triples Funding for Higher Education
Power Shift: Delhi Government Entrusts MCD Commissioner Amid Political Row
Delhi Government Ramps Up Efforts to Combat Pollution with 'Green War Room'