Delhi's Civil Defence Volunteers Shift Roles Amid Pollution Crisis

In a bid to tackle the escalating air pollution crisis, Delhi's civil defence volunteers, who previously served as bus marshals, will be redeployed for pollution mitigation tasks over the next four months, according to officials.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has instructed this move, highlighting the necessity of immediate action amidst reports of inadequate enforcement of anti-pollution measures in the city. He also requested the Delhi government to devise a concrete future employment scheme for these volunteers.

The volunteers were previously terminated following objections regarding their role specifications. The ongoing discussion also involves broader employment issues, with accusations of political interference impacting contract workers across various sectors.

