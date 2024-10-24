Lt. Governor Sinha Calls for Comprehensive Anti-Terror Strategy in J&K

In a critical meeting focused on counter-terrorism, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged the security grid to devise a comprehensive plan to eradicate terrorism and its logistical support systems in Jammu and Kashmir. Sinha emphasized the necessity of a peaceful atmosphere in the union territory.

During the Unified Headquarters meeting, Sinha instructed top security officials to conduct a security audit of all major projects within the region, addressing any vulnerabilities. He stressed the importance of these projects for the area's development and prosperity.

Addressing recent attacks on non-local laborers, including a deadly incident at the Gagangir tunnel site, Sinha directed law enforcement to actively pursue the perpetrators and dismantle any support networks aiding these activities.

