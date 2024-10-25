Ceasefire Efforts Amid Heightened Tensions: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

The United States is working to prevent a prolonged military campaign by Israel in Lebanon, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Thursday, as ceasefire and hostage negotiation talks are set to commence in Gaza. Amid ongoing military actions against Hezbollah, the U.S. stresses the urgency of diplomatic solutions.

As discussions progress, Israeli Mossad Chief David Barnea is scheduled to meet with CIA Director William Burns in Doha to explore options for a ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages held in Gaza. Egypt has also engaged in dialogue with Hamas leaders in an effort to resume talks.

The recent offensive has resulted in significant casualties and displacement in Lebanon, prompting a humanitarian crisis. Efforts continue to secure a resolution, with regional and international stakeholders calling for an immediate ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)