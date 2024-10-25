Intensified Conflict: Israel-Hezbollah Clashes Claim Lives
The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has resulted in the deaths of five Israeli soldiers and injuries to seven others in southern Lebanon. Tensions flared when Lebanon's Hezbollah began launching rockets at Israel a year ago, and recent weeks have seen intensified hostilities.
Five Israeli soldiers have been killed, and seven others wounded, in southern Lebanon amid the ongoing battle against Hezbollah, as per Thursday's announcement from the Israeli military.
The conflict saw its initial eruption a year ago when Hezbollah, in support of Hamas, began firing rockets into northern Israel. This act marked the onset of the Gaza war.
Recent weeks have witnessed an escalation, with Israel conducting bombing raids in southern Lebanon and sending ground troops over the border, while Hezbollah retaliates by firing deeper into Israeli territory.
