Left Menu

Intensified Conflict: Israel-Hezbollah Clashes Claim Lives

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has resulted in the deaths of five Israeli soldiers and injuries to seven others in southern Lebanon. Tensions flared when Lebanon's Hezbollah began launching rockets at Israel a year ago, and recent weeks have seen intensified hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 00:34 IST
Intensified Conflict: Israel-Hezbollah Clashes Claim Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Five Israeli soldiers have been killed, and seven others wounded, in southern Lebanon amid the ongoing battle against Hezbollah, as per Thursday's announcement from the Israeli military.

The conflict saw its initial eruption a year ago when Hezbollah, in support of Hamas, began firing rockets into northern Israel. This act marked the onset of the Gaza war.

Recent weeks have witnessed an escalation, with Israel conducting bombing raids in southern Lebanon and sending ground troops over the border, while Hezbollah retaliates by firing deeper into Israeli territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024