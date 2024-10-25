Left Menu

Odisha's Swift Response to Cyclone Dana Evacuation Efforts

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that 1,600 out of 4,431 pregnant women evacuated due to Cyclone Dana have given birth. Over 584,888 people have been relocated to safety in cyclone shelters, where they receive essentials. High-risk areas have been successfully evacuated, with the operation's scope adjusted for changing cyclone conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-10-2024 00:43 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 00:43 IST
Odisha's Swift Response to Cyclone Dana Evacuation Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to Cyclone Dana, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reported that 1,600 of 4,431 evacuated pregnant women have given birth in safety. The Odisha government has relocated a total of 584,888 people to cyclone shelters, where they are receiving necessary provisions including food, medicine, and water.

The highest number of evacuees came from Balasore district with 172,916 individuals, followed by 100,000 from Mayurbhanj. Significant evacuations also occurred in Bhadrak with 75,000 people, Jajpur with 58,000, and Kendrapara with 46,000.

Majhi confirmed that the evacuation target was dynamically adjusted to accommodate Cyclone Dana's course. He briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who were pleased with the state's proactive measures. A notable incident involved a woman from Cuttack giving birth at Niali Hospital, marking a safe delivery amid the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024