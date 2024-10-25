Odisha's Swift Response to Cyclone Dana Evacuation Efforts

In response to Cyclone Dana, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reported that 1,600 of 4,431 evacuated pregnant women have given birth in safety. The Odisha government has relocated a total of 584,888 people to cyclone shelters, where they are receiving necessary provisions including food, medicine, and water.

The highest number of evacuees came from Balasore district with 172,916 individuals, followed by 100,000 from Mayurbhanj. Significant evacuations also occurred in Bhadrak with 75,000 people, Jajpur with 58,000, and Kendrapara with 46,000.

Majhi confirmed that the evacuation target was dynamically adjusted to accommodate Cyclone Dana's course. He briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who were pleased with the state's proactive measures. A notable incident involved a woman from Cuttack giving birth at Niali Hospital, marking a safe delivery amid the crisis.

