Deadly Cartel Clash Erupts in Guerrero: 16 Fatalities in Crime War

A fierce shootout between rival criminal factions erupted in Mexico's Guerrero state, claiming 16 lives, according to official reports. The incident adds to the mounting violence sweeping the nation.

In the early hours of Thursday, warring cartels clashed in the rugged terrain of Guerrero, a known hotspot for territorial disputes. The confrontation involved local police, resulting in two officers losing their lives and four others sustaining injuries. The Mexican defense ministry confirmed that the wounded have received medical attention and are now stable.

The attack prompted a response from a nearby National Guard base, where three military officers were also injured. Among the deceased, 14 were suspected cartel members, and local authorities have arrested 11 individuals in connection with the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)