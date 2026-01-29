Confrontations in Minneapolis: Immigration Raids Ignite Protests and Violence

Minneapolis is caught in turmoil as President Donald Trump accused the city's mayor, Jacob Frey, of 'playing with fire' for refusing to enforce federal immigration laws. Despite earlier promises to ease tensions, the federal government's immigration operations continue intensely, causing unrest and protest across the nation.

The city has become a flashpoint for violent encounters between activists and U.S. immigration agents, exacerbated by the killings of two U.S. citizens by federal officers. In response, protests have rapidly spread, echoing through towns and cities nationwide, drawing attention to the administration's contentious policies.

While President Trump pledged to modify his approach, agents from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement remain active, albeit using slightly changed tactics. Many citizens and activists have decried the heavy-handed enforcement, and a federal judge has reprimanded ICE for repeatedly violating court orders. On the ground, the situation remains heated with authorities attempting to calm the storm.