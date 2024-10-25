Tensions Rise in Lisbon Over Police Shooting Incident
Lisbon's outskirts see calm after nights of unrest following police shooting of Cape Verde-born resident Odair Moniz. Planned protests by rights groups and a far-right party could reignite clashes. Moniz's shooting sparks debate on police violence and racial tensions, highlighting Portugal's growing crime rates.
Calm returned to Lisbon's outer suburbs after nights of unrest over the police shooting of Cape Verde-born resident Odair Moniz. The increased police presence has successfully deterred violence, but planned protests may reignite tensions on Saturday.
The protests, organized by a rights group and a far-right party, could overlap in Lisbon's historic center, potentially escalating clashes. The rights group condemns police violence, while the far-right party supports police actions, sparking a national debate on racial tensions and law enforcement practices.
Despite Portugal's reputation as a peaceful nation, crime rates have risen, with recent reports indicating a 5.6% increase. The shooting of Moniz underscores growing concerns about racial discrimination and excessive force by police, as highlighted by anti-racism groups and international organizations.
