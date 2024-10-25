Tensions Rise in Lisbon Over Police Shooting Incident

Calm returned to Lisbon's outer suburbs after nights of unrest over the police shooting of Cape Verde-born resident Odair Moniz. The increased police presence has successfully deterred violence, but planned protests may reignite tensions on Saturday.

The protests, organized by a rights group and a far-right party, could overlap in Lisbon's historic center, potentially escalating clashes. The rights group condemns police violence, while the far-right party supports police actions, sparking a national debate on racial tensions and law enforcement practices.

Despite Portugal's reputation as a peaceful nation, crime rates have risen, with recent reports indicating a 5.6% increase. The shooting of Moniz underscores growing concerns about racial discrimination and excessive force by police, as highlighted by anti-racism groups and international organizations.

