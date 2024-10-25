Assam Halts Mobile Internet for Smooth Recruitment Exams
Assam will suspend mobile internet services from 8.30 am to 4 pm to conduct government recruitment exams, marking the third occurrence in two months. Over a million candidates are set to take the exams across 28 districts. This measure aims to prevent unfair practices and ensure a fair process.
In a bid to conduct government recruitment exams smoothly, mobile internet services across Assam will be suspended this Sunday, according to an official announcement on Friday.
This marks the third time in two months that such a measure has been implemented. The government aims to prevent cheating and ensure fair exams.
Over 1.3 million candidates are expected to sit for the exams, taking place in two shifts across 28 districts. The suspension aims to block mobile phone app misuse and maintain trust in the examination process.
