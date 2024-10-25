Left Menu

Assam Halts Mobile Internet for Smooth Recruitment Exams

Assam will suspend mobile internet services from 8.30 am to 4 pm to conduct government recruitment exams, marking the third occurrence in two months. Over a million candidates are set to take the exams across 28 districts. This measure aims to prevent unfair practices and ensure a fair process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:09 IST
In a bid to conduct government recruitment exams smoothly, mobile internet services across Assam will be suspended this Sunday, according to an official announcement on Friday.

This marks the third time in two months that such a measure has been implemented. The government aims to prevent cheating and ensure fair exams.

Over 1.3 million candidates are expected to sit for the exams, taking place in two shifts across 28 districts. The suspension aims to block mobile phone app misuse and maintain trust in the examination process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

