Left Menu

Spotlight on Indian Representation: PAP Announces Indian Candidates for Upcoming Elections

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong confirmed the inclusion of Indian candidates in the upcoming elections to recognize their contributions to Singapore. Despite their small population size, the Indian community has continuously impacted various sectors. The PAP aims to field over 30 new candidates, highlighting its commitment to diversity in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 14-04-2025 06:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 06:43 IST
Spotlight on Indian Representation: PAP Announces Indian Candidates for Upcoming Elections
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has announced that the People's Action Party (PAP) will include Indian candidates in the forthcoming general election, underlining the notable contributions made by the Indian community in Singapore's business, industry, and public sectors.

This comes after the 2020 election where Indian representation was notably absent among the 27 new faces introduced by PAP. Wong addressed a youth dialogue organized by Tamil Murasu, emphasizing that while the Indian community may be small, its influence and contributions are considerable. He encouraged embracing a distinctive Singaporean Indian identity.

The speculation around the 2025 election, expected within months, has led parties to introduce potential candidates and engage in community outreach. Wong highlighted the PAP's plan to introduce over 30 new candidates, reinforcing a commitment to diversity and representation across all segments of Singaporean society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025