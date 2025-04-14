Spotlight on Indian Representation: PAP Announces Indian Candidates for Upcoming Elections

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has announced that the People's Action Party (PAP) will include Indian candidates in the forthcoming general election, underlining the notable contributions made by the Indian community in Singapore's business, industry, and public sectors.

This comes after the 2020 election where Indian representation was notably absent among the 27 new faces introduced by PAP. Wong addressed a youth dialogue organized by Tamil Murasu, emphasizing that while the Indian community may be small, its influence and contributions are considerable. He encouraged embracing a distinctive Singaporean Indian identity.

The speculation around the 2025 election, expected within months, has led parties to introduce potential candidates and engage in community outreach. Wong highlighted the PAP's plan to introduce over 30 new candidates, reinforcing a commitment to diversity and representation across all segments of Singaporean society.

