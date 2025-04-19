Left Menu

Protest or Perish: Lessons for Aspiring PSC Candidates

Women Civil Police Officer candidates, unsuccessful in securing jobs post-state Public Service Commission exams, protested for 18 days. They criticized the government’s indifference and received job offers from the Kerala Council of Churches. Despite promises of appointments, many candidates remain unenrolled, highlighting alleged neglect in women’s police force representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:11 IST
Amid mounting frustrations, Women Civil Police Officer (WCPO) candidates concluded an 18-day protest in front of the Secretariat. Their message was clear: prior to preparing for state Public Service Commission (PSC) tests, learn the art of protest. The candidates, whose rank lists expired, resorted to burning their exam hall tickets and laying a wreath as a symbol of their disillusionment.

According to the protestors, numerous attempts to engage with CPI(M) party members and government officials were met with disappointment. While appointments were recently granted to some rank holders, many remain unassigned. The protesters criticized Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's remarks, arguing their eligibility was being overlooked despite passing exams and interviews.

While CPI(M) leaders defended existing laws, Congress members pressed for increased police force numbers, citing unkept promises. Support came from unexpected quarters: the Kerala Council of Churches offered jobs to the protesting candidates. As part of their demonstration, candidates employed unique tactics to draw attention, including using their blood for messages and performing mimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

