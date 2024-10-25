Left Menu

BJP Fights for Housing Rights Amid Musi Rejuvenation Controversy

The BJP in Telangana, led by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, opposes the demolition of houses belonging to poor residents as part of the Musi river beautification project initiated by the Congress government. Reddy vows that BJP leaders are prepared to resist these demolitions, including readiness to face imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy declared the party's stand against the demolition of poor residents' homes as part of the Congress government's Musi river rejuvenation project in Hyderabad.

During a 'Maha Dharna,' Reddy emphasized that the party strongly opposes the government's anti-poor measures and asserts that forceful actions like police intervention or even bullets will not deter the aggrieved population.

Claiming the Congress has yet to initiate any housing initiatives for underprivileged people, Reddy criticized CM Revanth Reddy's suggestion for opposition leaders to reside along the polluted river, pledging party leaders' readiness to do so. The BJP's resolve remains firm, with leaders willing to face jail in defending citizens' housing rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

