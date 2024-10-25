Allahabad High Court Demands Swift Action on Lingering Lawmaker Trials

The Allahabad High Court has mandated MP-MLA courts to expedite pending trials that exceed two decades against both former and current lawmakers. This decision is a direct effort to reduce prolonged legal stagnation in legislative accountability.

A two-judge bench, consisting of Justices M K Gupta and Samit Gopal, directed district courts to submit a comprehensive status report on the pending cases by December 10. This move aims at enhancing judicial efficiency and transparency.

During Thursday's PIL hearing, the court ordered the registry to summarize data from various courts into a detailed tabular chart, revealing nine cases that have been pending for more than 30 years, which urgently require resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)