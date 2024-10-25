Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Demands Swift Action on Lingering Lawmaker Trials

The Allahabad High Court has ordered MP-MLA courts to expedite trials pending for over 20 years against current and former lawmakers. Justices Gupta and Gopal sought a status report by December 10. The court aims to address nine cases pending for over 30 years by strategizing better case management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:14 IST
The Allahabad High Court has mandated MP-MLA courts to expedite pending trials that exceed two decades against both former and current lawmakers. This decision is a direct effort to reduce prolonged legal stagnation in legislative accountability.

A two-judge bench, consisting of Justices M K Gupta and Samit Gopal, directed district courts to submit a comprehensive status report on the pending cases by December 10. This move aims at enhancing judicial efficiency and transparency.

During Thursday's PIL hearing, the court ordered the registry to summarize data from various courts into a detailed tabular chart, revealing nine cases that have been pending for more than 30 years, which urgently require resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

