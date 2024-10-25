Left Menu

High Court Intervenes to Balance Election Protocol and Disaster Relief in Wayanad

The Kerala High Court has ruled that the Model Code of Conduct for the Wayanad bypolls should not hinder ongoing landslide rehabilitation efforts. The court directed adherence to environmentally friendly protocols in election campaigns, emphasizing the ecological sensitivity of the area while prioritizing relief work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:27 IST
The Kerala High Court has intervened to ensure that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the upcoming Wayanad bypoll does not hinder ongoing rehabilitation efforts in landslide-hit areas. The directive was issued by a division bench of justices following a suo moto case initiated after the landslides on July 30.

The court emphasized the importance of considering the environment by instructing the Election Commission to conduct poll campaigns in line with the green protocol. This is crucial since Wayanad is recognized as an ecologically sensitive area, and such measures are necessary to protect its natural resources.

Senior advocate Rajith Thampan submitted a report which highlighted the need to protect ongoing relief operations from potential disruptions due to the election code. The court has scheduled further hearings for October 30 to monitor the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

