Karnataka High Court Rejects PIL for State Flag

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation seeking approval for a separate state flag. The court, led by Chief Justice NV Anjaria, ruled that such grievances do not fall under its jurisdiction. Advocate Umapathi S argued that an expert committee once explored the flag's possibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

(With inputs from agencies.)

