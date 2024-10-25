Karnataka High Court Rejects PIL for State Flag

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought the approval for a state-specific flag. The court asserted that such matters lie beyond its jurisdiction.

A division bench, helmed by Chief Justice NV Anjaria along with Justice K V Aravind, emphasized that issues of this kind do not fall under public interest jurisdiction.

Advocate Umapathi S argued on behalf of the petitioner, noting that the state government previously formed an expert committee, including noted writers, to consider the feasibility of a Karnataka state flag upon his request.

