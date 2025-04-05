Mysterious Discovery: Nepali Woman's Decomposed Body Found in Delhi Room

The decomposed body of a young Nepali woman was found on Saturday in a house located in Delhi's Kishangarh village, authorities have reported. The discovery was made after a PCR call reported a foul odor from a room in the area.

Upon arrival, the police identified the woman as Nisha, the daughter of Gopal from Nepal, who had been living at the address for the past seven months. Crime scene investigators have collected photographic evidence from the site.

The police have contacted her relatives in Nepal, and the body has been taken to Safdarjung Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Officials have launched an inquiry under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The investigation involves analyzing her call records and nearby CCTV footage, and questioning acquaintances of the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)