Left Menu

Mysterious Discovery: Nepali Woman's Decomposed Body Found in Delhi Room

In Delhi's Kishangarh village, a Nepali woman's decomposed body was found in a room, prompting a police inquiry. Identified as Nisha, her remains await autopsy while investigations continue, including call detail records and CCTV review. Her family in Nepal has been informed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:53 IST
Mysterious Discovery: Nepali Woman's Decomposed Body Found in Delhi Room
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The decomposed body of a young Nepali woman was found on Saturday in a house located in Delhi's Kishangarh village, authorities have reported. The discovery was made after a PCR call reported a foul odor from a room in the area.

Upon arrival, the police identified the woman as Nisha, the daughter of Gopal from Nepal, who had been living at the address for the past seven months. Crime scene investigators have collected photographic evidence from the site.

The police have contacted her relatives in Nepal, and the body has been taken to Safdarjung Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Officials have launched an inquiry under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The investigation involves analyzing her call records and nearby CCTV footage, and questioning acquaintances of the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025