Controversy Surrounds New Waqf Amendment Bill, Sparks Legal Challenges

President Droupadi Murmu has given assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, making them law. Passed after significant parliamentary debate and opposition, the bills face legal challenges for alleged discrimination against the Muslim community. Legal disputes include claims of unconstitutional impositions on Waqf properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
President Droupadi Murmu has officially signed into law the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, alongside the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, after both received parliamentary approval this week.

The passage of these bills, which followed a heated 13-hour debate in the Rajya Sabha and strong opposition criticism, marks what the government terms a 'historic reform' for minority communities. However, opposition parties have labeled it unconstitutional and anti-Muslim.

Legal challenges have quickly emerged, with Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi contesting the amendment's validity in the Supreme Court, citing discrimination against Muslims and arbitrary restrictions on Waqf properties.

