Bizarre Goal and Draw at Parma: Marcus Thuram's Emotional Homecoming

Marcus Thuram scored a peculiar goal as Inter Milan drew 2-2 with Parma. Despite leading 2-0, Inter couldn't maintain their advantage. Parma's comeback was aided by goals from Adrián Bernabé and Jacob Ondrejka. This result extended Inter's lead in Serie A while keeping Parma safe from relegation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mijwan | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:52 IST
In a match marked by unexpected turns, Marcus Thuram experienced a mixed return to his birthplace, scoring a peculiar goal that saw Inter Milan draw 2-2 with Parma. Thuram's goal, following a fortuitous series of events, initially extended Inter's lead to 2-0 by halftime.

Despite Inter's advantage with a bizarre own-goal by Parma, the hosts rallied back with second-half strikes from Adrián Bernabé and Jacob Ondrejka, leveling the match and ensuring a crucial point to maintain their distance from the relegation zone.

This outcome leaves Inter Milan four points clear of Napoli in Serie A, continuing their pursuit of a treble. Meanwhile, bottom-placed Monza faced another setback with a 3-1 defeat to Como, increasing their relegation fears.

