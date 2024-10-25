Left Menu

Northern Army Commander Strengthens Kashmir Valley Forces

Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Northern Army Commander, assessed the operational and combat readiness of forces in the Kashmir valley. He visited Srinagar's 15 Corps, discussed security measures to counter threats, and emphasized the importance of vigilance and adaptability amid evolving security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:38 IST
Northern Army Commander Strengthens Kashmir Valley Forces
  • Country:
  • India

The Northern Army's top brass, Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, took stock of the operational and combat readiness of forces stationed in the Kashmir valley on Friday.

During his visit to the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, commonly known as Chinar Corps, Lt Gen Kumar was briefed on current security measures aimed at countering emerging threats in the volatile region.

In a statement, the Northern Command highlighted discussions on new trauma care kits for battlefield medical scenarios, while stressing the critical importance of maintaining vigilance and adaptability amidst dynamic security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024