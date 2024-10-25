Northern Army Commander Strengthens Kashmir Valley Forces

The Northern Army's top brass, Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, took stock of the operational and combat readiness of forces stationed in the Kashmir valley on Friday.

During his visit to the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, commonly known as Chinar Corps, Lt Gen Kumar was briefed on current security measures aimed at countering emerging threats in the volatile region.

In a statement, the Northern Command highlighted discussions on new trauma care kits for battlefield medical scenarios, while stressing the critical importance of maintaining vigilance and adaptability amidst dynamic security challenges.

