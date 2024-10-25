Northern Army Commander Strengthens Kashmir Valley Forces
Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Northern Army Commander, assessed the operational and combat readiness of forces in the Kashmir valley. He visited Srinagar's 15 Corps, discussed security measures to counter threats, and emphasized the importance of vigilance and adaptability amid evolving security challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:38 IST
- Country:
- India
The Northern Army's top brass, Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, took stock of the operational and combat readiness of forces stationed in the Kashmir valley on Friday.
During his visit to the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, commonly known as Chinar Corps, Lt Gen Kumar was briefed on current security measures aimed at countering emerging threats in the volatile region.
In a statement, the Northern Command highlighted discussions on new trauma care kits for battlefield medical scenarios, while stressing the critical importance of maintaining vigilance and adaptability amidst dynamic security challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement