Tourism Resilience: Defying Terror Threats in Kashmir

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addresses the impact of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The government vows to safeguard tourism and ensure justice for the victims. The attack, which affected 26 people, has led to heightened security measures and ongoing communication between local and federal authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, as an attempt to reignite separatism and terrorism in the region.

The attack resulted in the loss of 26 lives, including two foreign tourists. Shekhawat assured that his ministry is in continuous communication with Jammu and Kashmir's chief secretary and tourism secretary to monitor the situation closely.

Highlighting the government's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, Shekhawat emphasized efforts to minimize the attack's impact on tourism, while promising that those responsible would face severe consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

