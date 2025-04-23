Left Menu

Israel-India Unite Against Rising Terror Threats

As global condemnation rings over the Pahalgam terror attack, Israel's ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, reiterates the ongoing commitment to counter-terrorism. He emphasizes the resilience of India against terrorist intimidations and highlights the extensive cooperation between Israel and India in combating this persistent global menace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:36 IST
Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, assured that such criminal acts only serve to strengthen India's resolve. Speaking with ANI, Azar stressed the importance of understanding the methodologies and operational tactics of terrorists, expressing confidence in India's determination to counteract these threats.

Emphasizing the long-standing cooperation between Israel and India, Azar highlighted that the alliance seeks to bolster efforts against terrorism through shared intelligence, technological advancements, and strategic methodologies. He noted that while Israel does not propose specific actions for incidents, they uphold a broad cooperative framework with Indian authorities.

Azar commended the Indian government's expertise in managing trans-border intelligence, underscoring that Israel respects India's localized knowledge and approach. The ambassador reaffirmed the mutual commitment to sustaining collaborative initiatives in the fight against terrorism, as the National Investigation Agency continues to support the Jammu and Kashmir Police in probing the attack site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

