Israel-India Unite Against Rising Terror Threats
As global condemnation rings over the Pahalgam terror attack, Israel's ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, reiterates the ongoing commitment to counter-terrorism. He emphasizes the resilience of India against terrorist intimidations and highlights the extensive cooperation between Israel and India in combating this persistent global menace.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, assured that such criminal acts only serve to strengthen India's resolve. Speaking with ANI, Azar stressed the importance of understanding the methodologies and operational tactics of terrorists, expressing confidence in India's determination to counteract these threats.
Emphasizing the long-standing cooperation between Israel and India, Azar highlighted that the alliance seeks to bolster efforts against terrorism through shared intelligence, technological advancements, and strategic methodologies. He noted that while Israel does not propose specific actions for incidents, they uphold a broad cooperative framework with Indian authorities.
Azar commended the Indian government's expertise in managing trans-border intelligence, underscoring that Israel respects India's localized knowledge and approach. The ambassador reaffirmed the mutual commitment to sustaining collaborative initiatives in the fight against terrorism, as the National Investigation Agency continues to support the Jammu and Kashmir Police in probing the attack site.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- India
- Terrorism
- Pahalgam
- Reuven Azar
- cooperation
- intelligence
- technology
- security
- NIA
ALSO READ
U.S.-Russia Space Partnership: A Legacy of Cooperation Amidst Tensions
Courtroom Chaos: Netanyahu's Intelligence Shakeup Sparks Firestorm
India-UAE Strengthen Defence Ties Through Strategic Cooperation and MoUs
Controversies and Cooperation: India's Dynamic Day in Politics and Policy
India-UK Economic Dialogue: Paving the Way for Enhanced Financial Cooperation