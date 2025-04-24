Left Menu

National Unity: All-Party Consensus Against Terror Threats

The Indian government held an all-party meeting to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing national unity against threats. Key leaders, including Defence and Home Ministers, briefed the gathering. The meeting followed decisions to downgrade diplomatic ties with Pakistan and impose several measures, aiming to portray a unified national stance.

In a significant show of unity, the Indian government on Thursday briefed leaders of various political factions regarding the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which tragically claimed at least 26 lives.

High-ranking officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, led the discussions, emphasizing the importance of a unified political front.

Amidst calls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's involvement, the focus was on robust responses, including downgrading ties with Pakistan to adequately address the assault and ensure national security.

