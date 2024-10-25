Serial Predator Sentenced: Justice for 6-Year-Old Victim
A 26-year-old man, Sunil, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in 2017. The case, tackled by NGO Farishte Group, saw Sunil admit to numerous other crimes. A Special Investigation Team was formed, and compensation was awarded to the victim's family.
25-10-2024
A court has sentenced Sunil, 26, to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a young girl, shedding light on a horrifying spree of crimes over the past seven years.
Sunil, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in 2018 and confessed to the murders of at least 15 girls across various regions. His modus operandi involved targeting girls at public feasts.
The victim's family received legal aid from NGO Farishte Group, leading to Sunil's conviction. A Special Investigation Team was formed, resulting in compensation for the victim's family as the legal process continues.
