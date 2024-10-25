Left Menu

Serial Predator Sentenced: Justice for 6-Year-Old Victim

A 26-year-old man, Sunil, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in 2017. The case, tackled by NGO Farishte Group, saw Sunil admit to numerous other crimes. A Special Investigation Team was formed, and compensation was awarded to the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:43 IST
Serial Predator Sentenced: Justice for 6-Year-Old Victim
case
  • Country:
  • India

A court has sentenced Sunil, 26, to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a young girl, shedding light on a horrifying spree of crimes over the past seven years.

Sunil, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in 2018 and confessed to the murders of at least 15 girls across various regions. His modus operandi involved targeting girls at public feasts.

The victim's family received legal aid from NGO Farishte Group, leading to Sunil's conviction. A Special Investigation Team was formed, resulting in compensation for the victim's family as the legal process continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024