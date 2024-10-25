Left Menu

Mystery Animal Attack Claims Life in Tikarmafi

A suspected animal attack resulted in the death of 55-year-old Jairam Prajapati in Tikarmafi. Despite efforts from nearby farmers, the animal escaped after injuring him. The forest department is investigating the incident but has yet to determine the cause, pending the post-mortem report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:20 IST
Mystery Animal Attack Claims Life in Tikarmafi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 55-year-old man, Jairam Prajapati, lost his life in a suspected animal attack that occurred on Friday in the Tikarmafi area, as reported by the police.

Prajapati was grazing buffaloes near Talia Bagh, behind a primary school, when he was suddenly attacked. Despite urgent efforts by farmers in nearby fields to save him, the attacker managed to injure him severely before escaping.

Jairam's family rushed him to a community health center in Amethi, where doctors confirmed his death. DFO Amethi Ranveer Mishra stated that the forest department has been dispatched to investigate but, so far, no animal footprints have been identified. The exact cause of death will await confirmation from the post-mortem report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

