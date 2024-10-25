Mystery Animal Attack Claims Life in Tikarmafi

A 55-year-old man, Jairam Prajapati, lost his life in a suspected animal attack that occurred on Friday in the Tikarmafi area, as reported by the police.

Prajapati was grazing buffaloes near Talia Bagh, behind a primary school, when he was suddenly attacked. Despite urgent efforts by farmers in nearby fields to save him, the attacker managed to injure him severely before escaping.

Jairam's family rushed him to a community health center in Amethi, where doctors confirmed his death. DFO Amethi Ranveer Mishra stated that the forest department has been dispatched to investigate but, so far, no animal footprints have been identified. The exact cause of death will await confirmation from the post-mortem report.

(With inputs from agencies.)