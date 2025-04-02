Left Menu

Parking Dispute Turns Violent in Amethi: 27-Year-Old Injured

In Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, 27-year-old Irfan was critically injured after being shot in a parking dispute. The incident unfolded in Itroor village, leading to an altercation. Irfan was shot in the jaw and has been referred to a trauma centre in Lucknow. Police are investigating the matter.

Amethi(Up) | Updated: 02-04-2025 09:06 IST

  India

A parking dispute escalated dramatically in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, leaving a 27-year-old man critically injured. The conflict erupted in Itroor village when Irfan, standing near a shop, confronted occupants of a speeding car that stopped abruptly, stirring up dust.

An argument ensued over the abrupt parking, culminating in a violent reaction when one of the car's occupants shot Irfan, hitting him in the jaw. The injured man was immediately rushed to the community health centre in Jagdishpur, but due to the severity of his condition, he was later transferred to a trauma centre in Lucknow.

Authorities, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Harendra Kumar, are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area in a bid to identify and apprehend the attackers responsible for this shocking incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

