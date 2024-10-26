Left Menu

Strategic Communication Director as Digital Gatekeeper

The Additional Directorate General of Strategic Communication now acts as the key liaison for addressing violations related to the armed forces on digital platforms. Appointed through an official notification, this officer has the authority to flag prohibited content under existing laws concerning the Indian Army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 00:11 IST
The appointment of the Additional Directorate General of Strategic Communication as the nodal officer marks a significant move by authorities to tighten digital regulations concerning the armed forces. This decision provides a clearer communication channel for addressing potential online transgressions.

Appointed via a recent notification under the IT Act, this officer has the critical responsibility of identifying and managing content sharing violations related to the Indian Army. The task involves close scrutiny of digital media to ensure compliance with existing laws.

This role emphasizes the need for careful content management on digital platforms, reinforcing the importance of safeguarding sensitive military information. The new guidelines come amid broader regulatory efforts to monitor and control information dissemination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

