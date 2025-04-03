Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Pushes for Armed Forces' Dynamic Perspective Amid Global Changes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the Indian armed forces to enhance their strategic planning in response to global security changes. Addressing the Army Commanders' Conference, Singh highlighted the importance of adapting to hybrid warfare and integrating modern technology in military operations while praising efforts for reform and modernization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:28 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday pressed the Indian armed forces to develop a dynamic perspective plan to tackle both immediate and future challenges. He emphasized the need to adapt to the evolving global security landscape, calling for strategic adjustments in response to ongoing geostrategic shifts.

Speaking at the Army Commanders' Conference, Singh highlighted the vital role of doctrinal changes to prepare for unconventional and hybrid warfare. He praised the Indian Army's operational readiness and standing along the northern borders while stressing the importance of synergy with other security forces to counter cross-border terrorism.

Singh lauded advancements in military diplomacy and underscored the importance of indigenization and technological integration. The conference focused on comprehensive discussions about restructuring and assessment of global impacts, aligned with strategic reforms under the 'Year of Reforms' initiative announced by the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

