U.S. Approves $113 Million Military Sale to Japan

The U.S. State Department has sanctioned a potential military sale to Japan valued at $113 million. This deal includes subsonic sea-skimming aerial targets, follow-on technical support, and related equipment. Key contractors involved are Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2024 00:47 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 00:47 IST
The U.S. State Department has authorized a prospective military sale to Japan that involves subsonic sea-skimming aerial targets, follow-on technical support, and associated equipment, costing an estimated $113 million.

According to a statement released by the Pentagon on Friday, the sale is part of ongoing defense collaborations between the two nations.

Renowned defense contractors, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin, have been named as significant participants in this transaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

