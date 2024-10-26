U.S. Approves $113 Million Military Sale to Japan

The U.S. State Department has authorized a prospective military sale to Japan that involves subsonic sea-skimming aerial targets, follow-on technical support, and associated equipment, costing an estimated $113 million.

According to a statement released by the Pentagon on Friday, the sale is part of ongoing defense collaborations between the two nations.

Renowned defense contractors, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin, have been named as significant participants in this transaction.

