U.S. Approves $113 Million Military Sale to Japan

The U.S. State Department has sanctioned a potential military sale to Japan valued at $113 million. This deal includes subsonic sea-skimming aerial targets, follow-on technical support, and related equipment. Key contractors involved are Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin.
According to a statement released by the Pentagon on Friday, the sale is part of ongoing defense collaborations between the two nations.
Renowned defense contractors, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin, have been named as significant participants in this transaction.
