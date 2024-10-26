Left Menu

US Congress Pushes for Recognition of 1984 Sikh Genocide

Four US Congressmen have introduced a resolution to formally recognize the Sikh Genocide of 1984. The resolution is described as a crucial step towards accountability and remembrance of the tragedy, with support from various Sikh organizations seeking justice and validation for the Sikh community's suffering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2024 00:49 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 00:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, four US Congressmen, including the co-chairs of the Sikh American Congressional Caucus, have introduced a resolution on Friday to formally recognize the Sikh Genocide of 1984. This initiative comes as the community marks the 40th anniversary of the tragic event.

Congressman David Valadao, a co-chair of the Caucus, emphasized the resolution's importance in demanding recognition and accountability. He highlighted its role in commemorating the tragedy and honoring those who lost their lives. Congressman Jim Costa underlined the impact of the genocide on the Sikh community in the San Joaquin Valley, calling the resolution a timely acknowledgment of their stories of loss, survival, and resilience.

Joined by Congressmen Josh Harder, Vince Fong, and John Duarte, the resolution is supported by prominent organizations such as the American Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the Sikh Coalition. These groups view the resolution as a significant step towards justice and truth, seeking to ensure the memory and voices of the 1984 victims are preserved and heard worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

