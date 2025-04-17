Harvard Faces Federal Scrutiny Over Foreign Student Activities

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued a warning to Harvard University, threatening to revoke its authorization to enroll foreign students. This comes after the institution failed to provide records of international students' alleged illegal and violent activities by April 30.

Additionally, the DHS, led by Secretary Kristi Noem, has canceled grants amounting to more than $2.7 million, citing the university's failure to uphold taxpayer trust. The federal actions follow a USD 2.2 billion funding freeze due to Harvard's rejection of certain administrative demands.

Harvard, housing 6,793 international students who constitute 27.2% of its total enrollment, is under pressure to comply with federal regulations or risk losing its Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification. The controversy is amplified by accusations of fostering antisemitic ideology post-Hamas's attack on Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)