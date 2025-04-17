Nitish Kumar's Tenure Extension Sparks Political Debate

Demonstrating staunch support, JD(U) has put forward a bold outlook for Nitish Kumar's leadership in Bihar. According to a large poster displayed outside the party office, Kumar will continue as the state's chief minister till 2030, defying BJP's claims of securing leadership under Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

The controversy erupted when Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana's Chief Minister, suggested an upcoming electoral victory for BJP under Choudhary's leadership. However, JD(U) argued that Kumar's leadership remains intact and the state elections will center around him, with Nishant Kumar underscoring the assurance given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding his father's role.

Reflecting confidence in Kumar's allure, party spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad and senior leader Neeraj Kumar reaffirmed JD(U)'s steadfast allegiance to Kumar. They maintain that there is no ambiguity, as evidenced by the grassroots drive for continuity, portrayed by posters bearing the slogan '25 se 30, phir se Nitish' (Nitish again from 2025 to 2030).

(With inputs from agencies.)