China and Malaysia Pledge Peaceful Resolution in South China Sea Tensions
China and Malaysia aim to peacefully resolve South China Sea disputes and support the UN initiatives as per a joint statement from Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit. They also discuss ASEAN negotiations and multilateralism. China’s expansive claims in the region face international criticism, yet the cooperation remains hopeful.
In a recent joint statement, China and Malaysia committed to resolving their disputes in the South China Sea through peaceful means, emphasizing support for the United Nations. This announcement came as Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded his state visit to Malaysia.
Over recent years, Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas has encountered Chinese vessels near its oil and gas projects, despite ongoing objections from China. However, Malaysia, led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, plans to continue exploration activities within its exclusive economic zone.
During Xi's Southeast Asia tour, both countries expressed hope for concluding negotiations on a South China Sea code of conduct with ASEAN by next year. While challenges persist, particularly China's expansive maritime claims, the focus remains on fostering multilateral cooperation and enhancing global trade relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
