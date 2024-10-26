London Braces for Tense Rival Rallies Amid Heightened Tensions

Tensions rise in London as right-wing, anti-immigrant protestors and opposing anti-racism demonstrators plan large-scale rallies on Saturday. A reinforced police operation is on standby to prevent any clashes between the rival groups as they converge in the city.

The 'Unite the Kingdom' march, led by anti-immigrant activist Tommy Robinson, is set to commence at Victoria train station, moving towards parliament. Concurrently, a counter-protest by anti-racism campaigners will assemble on the opposite end of Whitehall, a main thoroughfare leading to the government district.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Rachel Williams stated, "We are well prepared for a busy day in London, with substantial resources ready to address any incidents." This follows unrest in July after misinformation on social media misidentified a murder suspect, sparking riots targeting asylum seeker accommodations and mosques.

