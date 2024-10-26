Left Menu

US-India Joint Efforts in Combating Illegal Immigration

The US, in coordination with India, has deported Indian nationals residing illegally in the country via a chartered flight. This move emphasizes US commitment to enforcing immigration laws and deterring illegal entry, as it engages in international repatriation efforts to reduce irregular migration and uphold lawful immigration pathways.

The US government, in collaboration with the Indian government, has deported Indian nationals living illegally in the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The deportation was facilitated through a chartered flight sent to India on October 22, emphasizing the US's resolve to enforce immigration laws.

Kristie A. Canegallo, a senior official at the DHS, warned against heeding the deceptive promises of smugglers and reiterated the country's commitment to swift removal of those without legal residency. Since the introduction of the Securing the Border Presidential Proclamation in June 2024, encounters along the US southwest border have seen a 55% decrease.

The department's strategy includes global collaboration, having conducted 495 repatriation flights worldwide, including India, in fiscal year 2024. This initiative is part of broader efforts to reduce irregular migration and combat transnational smuggling networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

