Government Overhaul: 29 Joint Secretaries Appointed in Major Bureaucratic Shuffle
In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, 29 joint secretaries have been appointed to various Indian government departments. Key appointments include roles in the Home Ministry, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, and Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, among others.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 11:01 IST
- India
The Central Government has executed a major bureaucratic reshuffle, appointing 29 joint secretaries across various departments.
This move involves officers from numerous central services such as the Indian Defence Accounts Service and the Indian Revenue Service, as detailed in a specific order issued by the Personnel Ministry on October 25.
Noteworthy appointments include Praveen Kumar Rai and Rakesh Kumar Pandey as joint secretaries in the Home Ministry, and officers like Deepak Agarwal and Bhavna Saxena in strategic roles across different ministries.
