Government Overhaul: 29 Joint Secretaries Appointed in Major Bureaucratic Shuffle

The Central Government has executed a major bureaucratic reshuffle, appointing 29 joint secretaries across various departments.

This move involves officers from numerous central services such as the Indian Defence Accounts Service and the Indian Revenue Service, as detailed in a specific order issued by the Personnel Ministry on October 25.

Noteworthy appointments include Praveen Kumar Rai and Rakesh Kumar Pandey as joint secretaries in the Home Ministry, and officers like Deepak Agarwal and Bhavna Saxena in strategic roles across different ministries.

(With inputs from agencies.)