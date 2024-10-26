Tensions Rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Militant Attacks and Retaliation

In a striking surge of violence in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, two militants were killed following an attack on a police mobile van.

The incident unfolded in Bannu district, within the jurisdiction of the cantonment police station, where militants ambushed the van during a routine patrol. The skirmish resulted in the deaths of the attackers, with police sustaining no casualties.

Authorities have confirmed the identification of the deceased militants' bodies, while a separate assault in Nawagai on a combined police and Frontier Corps post was effectively thwarted, averting any losses. In another tragic event, Haji Sharifullah, linked to the JUI-F, was assassinated by unidentified assailants in Bannu.

(With inputs from agencies.)