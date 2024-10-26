India's Social Fabric Under Threat: NGO Demands Legal Action Against OTT
An NGO, Save Culture, Save Bharat Foundation, calls for legal action against OTT platforms for airing sexually-explicit content, claiming it disrupts India's social fabric and contributes to rising rape cases. The NGO highlights violations of Indian laws and seeks immediate intervention.
New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 16:02 IST
An NGO is urging legal action against OTT platforms accused of airing sexually-explicit content, claiming it disrupts India's social cohesion.
The Save Culture, Save Bharat Foundation has reportedly filed a complaint with Mumbai Police against ALTT, alleging explicit content dissemination.
Former information commissioner Uday Mahurkar criticized platforms for making harmful content accessible, linking it to rising rape cases. He stated the content violates Indian laws like the POCSO Act. The NGO hosted a hearing last month, gathering over 100 survivors who demanded content removal.
