Iraq Unscathed Amidst Israel's Strikes on Iran

Iraq remained unaffected during Israel's Saturday morning strikes on Iran. The Iraqi state news agency, citing a security source, reported that no Iraqi military, economic, or civilian facilities were impacted by the actions against neighboring Iran.

Iraq has confirmed that it emerged unscathed from Israel's offensive against Iran on Saturday morning. A security source informed the Iraqi state news agency that none of Iraq's military, economic, or civilian facilities suffered any damage during the strikes. This comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle Eastern region.

The strikes targeted Iranian locations, but the impact remained limited to those zones, ensuring Iraq's infrastructure and populace faced no immediate threats or disruptions. The Iraqi government's swift response aims to calm any domestic speculations or unrest regarding potential spillover effects.

Observers are closely monitoring the ramifications of this attack on regional dynamics, as neighboring nations remain watchful over developments. Iraq, for now, maintains a neutral stance, focusing on safeguarding its sovereignty and mitigating potential conflicts.

