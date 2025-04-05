Left Menu

ISRO Sets Ambitious Goals: New Launch Pad and Economic Growth Through Space Industry

ISRO Chairman S Somnath, speaking at ISB, emphasized India's plans to boost the space sector significantly. He highlighted the crucial link between industry and research for economic growth. The government approved a new launch pad in Sriharikota, aimed at supporting future ISRO missions, including crewed lunar missions.

05-04-2025
ISRO chairman S Somnath (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant announcement at the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad, ISRO Chairman S Somnath shared ambitious plans for expanding India's space industry. Highlighting the importance of collaboration between the industry and research establishments, Somnath outlined government efforts to enhance the sector's capacity by five to six times.

Somnath emphasized that real economic growth can only occur through robust industry-research partnerships. This was his first visit to ISB, one of the world's leading business schools, where he engaged with bright minds focusing on research components essential for the country's economic development.

Further boosting ISRO's capabilities, Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the Cabinet's approval of a new Third Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Envisioned at a budget of Rs 3984.86 Crore, this facility aims to support Next Generation Launch Vehicles and future manned lunar missions, aligning with India's evolving space ambitions.

