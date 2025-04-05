Left Menu

Kerala's Bold Path to Economic and Social Equilibrium

Ahead of its assembly polls, Kerala's CPI(M)-led LDF is championing 'Nava Kerala' to navigate economic constraints. The government focuses on infrastructure and social sectors, amidst challenges from the BJP-led Union government. Despite criticisms, Kerala aims to eradicate extreme poverty by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 05-04-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 11:53 IST
As Kerala prepares for upcoming assembly elections, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is launching 'Nava Kerala,' a bold initiative aimed at steering the state through economic challenges posed by the central government's constraints, according to Kerala Minister MB Rajesh.

In an interview with PTI, Rajesh, Minister for Local Self Government, highlighted reduced devolution from the Finance Commission and restricted borrowing as major hurdles for the state. Despite facing criticism for inviting private investment, the state remains committed to strengthening public universities and PSUs first.

Amidst political contention, Kerala has continued to invest in infrastructure and social programs, maintaining its social justice values. The state prides itself on being the first to implement urban employment guarantees, aiming to completely eradicate extreme poverty by November 2025.

