Andhra Pradesh Unveils New Industrial Policies for Economic Growth

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced operational guidelines for three pivotal industrial policies, aiming to boost economic growth and development.

The policies cover the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Policy 4.0 (AP IDP 4.0), AP MSME & Entrepreneur Development Policy 4.0 (AP MEDP 4.0), and the AP Food Processing Policy 4.0 (AP FPP 4.0).

Unveiled by Industries Minister T G Bharath and MSME Minister K Srinivas, the policies include a booklet, operational guidelines, and an early bird portal. Bharath emphasized their commitment to creating a future-ready, investor-friendly ecosystem that simplifies doing business in the state.

The AP IDP 4.0 targets employment, value addition, and export promotion, focusing on high-potential sectors such as electronics, automobiles, textiles, and renewable energy.

The AP MEDP 4.0 provides financial incentives, including capital and interest subsidies, while the AP FPP 4.0 offers capital investment subsidies and working capital support for food processing units.

The government has also launched an 'early bird' incentive portal to expedite approvals and a single-window system to streamline business operations.

