Border Stories Untold: Billy's Voice Against Separation

Billy, a former separated child under Trump's zero tolerance policy, shares his ordeal to raise awareness. As the election could bring Trump back, fears of mass deportations loom. Billy and other separated children advocate against such policies, urging for family reunification and protection of immigration statuses.

Billy
Sixteen-year-old Billy, once separated from his family under Trump's zero tolerance policy, remains silent about his past at school. Despite his athletic achievements, his history as one of many children separated at the US-Mexico border remains unknown among peers.

With the potential return of Trump to office, Billy fights to ensure his story and those of others like him are heard. Thousands still endure separation's lasting impact, and many fear potential mass deportations. Billy, alongside other affected children, shares his experiences in social media campaigns to raise awareness and prevent future separations.

Amid threats of revived policies, advocacy groups stress the need for legislative support to safeguard families. Efforts continue to reunite separated families, with varying degrees of success. As election tensions rise, the struggle for immigrant families' safety and unity persists.

