Left Menu

Security Forces Uncover Terror Hideout in Poonch

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district uncovered a suspected terror hideout, recovering grenades and mines during a search operation. Despite no arrests, two hand grenades and three mines were confiscated. Additionally, a rusted mortar shell was safely destroyed by Army experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:12 IST
Security Forces Uncover Terror Hideout in Poonch
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces successfully uncovered a suspected terror hideout in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Located in a forward village, this operation led to the recovery of grenades and mines, according to security officials.

The operation was conducted in the Balnoi sector of Mendhar subdivision, where two hand grenades and three mines were seized. However, no arrests were reported during this operation.

In a separate incident, Army personnel discovered a rusted mortar shell near a water point in the Mankote sector of Mendhar. Experts later neutralized the shell through a controlled explosion, ensuring safety in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024