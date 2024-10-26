Security Forces Uncover Terror Hideout in Poonch
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district uncovered a suspected terror hideout, recovering grenades and mines during a search operation. Despite no arrests, two hand grenades and three mines were confiscated. Additionally, a rusted mortar shell was safely destroyed by Army experts.
Security forces successfully uncovered a suspected terror hideout in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Located in a forward village, this operation led to the recovery of grenades and mines, according to security officials.
The operation was conducted in the Balnoi sector of Mendhar subdivision, where two hand grenades and three mines were seized. However, no arrests were reported during this operation.
In a separate incident, Army personnel discovered a rusted mortar shell near a water point in the Mankote sector of Mendhar. Experts later neutralized the shell through a controlled explosion, ensuring safety in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
