Rajkot Hotels Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Emails

At least ten hotels in Rajkot, Gujarat, received bomb threat emails, later deemed hoaxes. The police conducted thorough searches with the bomb disposal squad but found nothing suspicious. The email sender, who identified as Kan Den, falsely claimed bombs were planted in the hotels. Investigation to trace the sender continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tense afternoon for Rajkot city, ten hotels were subjected to bomb threat emails that turned out to be a hoax, according to local police.

Authorities sprang into action around 12.45 pm, when the questionable emails were received, dispatching the bomb disposal squad to thoroughly search the premises of the establishments in question, confirmed police inspector SM Jadeja of the Special Operations Group.

The investigation remains active as police work to identify the sender who signed off as Kan Den in the emails, falsely alleging that explosives had been placed in the hotels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

