Rajkot Hotels Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Emails

In a tense afternoon for Rajkot city, ten hotels were subjected to bomb threat emails that turned out to be a hoax, according to local police.

Authorities sprang into action around 12.45 pm, when the questionable emails were received, dispatching the bomb disposal squad to thoroughly search the premises of the establishments in question, confirmed police inspector SM Jadeja of the Special Operations Group.

The investigation remains active as police work to identify the sender who signed off as Kan Den in the emails, falsely alleging that explosives had been placed in the hotels.

