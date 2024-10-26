US Approves $2 Billion Arms Sale to Taiwan Amid Rising China Tensions

The United States has sanctioned a significant arms sale to Taiwan, totaling USD 2 billion, which includes an advanced missile defense system—a first for the island. This development is expected to exacerbate tensions with China, which claims Taiwan as its territory.

Taiwan's presidential office expressed gratitude to Washington for approving the potential arms package. Under the leadership of new President Lai Ching-te, Taiwan has been bolstering its defense in response to escalating Chinese military threats. Recently, China conducted strategic encirclement exercises around Taiwan, marking the second time since Lai assumed the presidency in May.

The United States is Taiwan's paramount unofficial ally and is legally obligated to help Taiwan defend itself. The proposed arms package consists of three National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), other related gear worth up to USD 1.16 billion, and radar systems valued at USD 828 million. Taiwan's Defense Ministry stated the NASAMS, proven in Ukraine, would significantly bolster its air defense. Meanwhile, China has yet to respond to the news.

